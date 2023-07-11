Deputy lives following a shooting during early morning traffic stop Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY, CO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is alright after he was shot by a suspect in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to assist the Manitou Springs Police Department after they identified a man with multiple felony warrants during a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 32-year-old Wesley Braden. According to the sheriff's office, Braden had the following felony warrants out for his arrest:



felony domestic violence.

attempted murder.

first degree assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.

possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

felony menacing.

aggravated robbery.

other misdemeanor and traffic-related charges.

As officers and deputies attempted to take Braden into custody, Braden pulled a handgun that he had concealed and shot one of the responding deputies at least once. The sheriff's office says that the deputy's body armor was instrumental in saving their life and preventing them from being severely injured.

As a result of this incident, Wesley Braden now faces additional charges of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, obstruction, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Braden's bond has been set at $1,000,000.

In the release, the department and Sheriff Roybal gave a thank you to the Manitou Springs Police Department for their assistance in the incident.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.