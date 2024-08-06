Deputies stop two drug smuggling attempts days apart at the El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office stopped two people from smuggling fentanyl into the El Paso County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, two people were arrested just days apart from each other. Samantha Peterson was arrested on Thursday, July 23 on multiple traffic charges and an outstanding warrant.

During the intake process using an x-ray scanner, it was discovered Peterson was concealing an object inside her body that later showed to be containing three fentanyl pills.

Deputies say Dominic Dangelo was booked into the El Paso County Jail on unrelated warrants. During his intake process, they also found that he was concealing a foreign object, which he gave to deputies. He was found to be holding 20 fentanyl pills, and four more were found in his property.

The sheriff's office says both were given the opportunity to voluntarily hand anything over before the intake process and both denied to.

Both were charged with the introduction of contraband which carries a sentence of up to six years.

“

"From the start, I’ve made it clear: anyone bringing dangerous contraband into our jail will be held accountable. This latest success is a testament to the dedication of my deputies and professional staff in keeping the El Paso Jail safe by intercepting contraband. Since I was sworn in as Sheriff in 2023, we’ve reduced contraband entry by 22%, and this year, we’re on track to achieve a 33% reduction. With upgraded scanners, the Contraband Reduction Drug Amnesty Program and diligent police work, we’re making a significant impact and ensuring accountability.” Sheriff Joseph Roybal

___





More School Zones Coming to Colorado Springs The City of Colorado Springs has been at work to establish school zones at high schools across the city. This comes following extensive reporting by News 5 following the death of a Doherty high school student in 2023. New back to school zones established in Colorado Springs following extensive reporting by News 5

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.