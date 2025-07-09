Deputies make drug bust after routine patrol in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The morning of June 30, around 3:15 a.m., deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) were doing a routine patrol check at the Travelodge Hotel on Space Village Avenue.

While on patrol, deputies saw a spray-painted Subaru Legacy without license plates entering the parking lot.

After the car stopped, a deputy positioned a marked car behind the Subaru to investigate because they thought it may have been stolen.

EPSO said that the driver attempted to quickly park and exit the car to avoid contact with the deputies.

Deputies approached the driver, identified as Hayden Cutter, and noticed several pieces of "drug paraphernalia."

When they searched the car, they found the following:



86 grams of methamphetamine

15 fentanyl pills

A large knife

A replica “UZI” airsoft gun

Additional unspecified drug paraphernalia

Cutter was taken into the El Paso County Jail on the following charges:



Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Special Offender [colorado.public.law]

No License Plate Attached

He's being held on a $75,000 bond.

