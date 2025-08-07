DEA raid in Colorado Springs nets five ICE arrests amid Mexican drug cartel allegations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — According to our news partners at The Gazette, the Drug Enforcement Administration executed two search warrants Thursday morning at an apartment complex in eastern Colorado Springs that was allegedly being used to distribute drugs by Mexican cartel members, the agency said.

According to Kameron Korte with the DEA, the raid on the Village East Apartments on Hathaway Drive resulted in a handgun and "distribution amounts" of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin being seized. In addition, agents recovered a "large amount of money" from the apartments.

Five were arrested for "immigration violations," Korte stated in an email. Those individuals have been transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to an unknown location.

Korte was unable to share specific details regarding the alleged cartel members.

"DEA is committed to removing individuals who are poisoning our community with deadly drugs," Korte said.

The Village East Apartments, near Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard, declined to provide a statement on the arrests and alleged drug crimes taking place at the complex.

The Gazette's Mackenzie Bodell contributed to this story.

