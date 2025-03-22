Daughter arrested after mother killed by dogs, 54 seized from property

COLORADO CITY, CO — A woman is facing dozens of counts in connection to the death of her mother, who died after being attacked by her daughter's dogs in Colorado City according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The agency says autopsy results confirmed 76-year-old Lavonne Hoff died as a result of a dog attack. It says deputies found her body in 47-year-old Jessica Hoff's home on February 3.

The sheriff's office says that at the time of the attack, several dogs were running loose inside the home along with about two dozen other dogs and seven birds locked in cages.

It says the victim was left in the home alone with the dogs even though she had dementia and required 24-hour care.

Jessica Hoff is facing one count of criminal negligence resulting in the death of an at-risk adult, and 54 counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a total of 54 dogs were found on the property along Jefferson Boulevard.

Hoff is in custody at the Pueblo County Jail.

