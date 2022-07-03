Watch Now
CSPD working overnight shooting case, victim with life-threatening injuries

Posted at 4:00 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 06:09:02-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD investigators say just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning officers responded to the area near Palmer Park and Academy where they found a man near a tuck who was shot. Major Crime Unit investigators are now working this case and in the overnight hours investigators had large areas of parking lots on the north and south sides of Palmer Park blocked off as they worked to find more information.

According to police the man who was shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There isn't any information available on a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information comes available.

