CSPD searching for more victims in sexual assault investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In January 2025, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) started an investigation into an indecent exposure and unlawful sexual contact incident in a Colorado Springs commercial parking lot.

Over the next few months, while investigators were working to find the culprit, multiple other incidents were reported. They were able to identify a pattern and link multiple incidents to the same person.

Police say the pattern included a man driving a silver sedan, exposing himself to women as they were walking through store parking lots. He would also reach through his window and touch women as they were entering their cars.

CSPD says that the most recent incident was on August 19, 2025, in the 1700 block of Briargate Parkway.

Detectives were able to identify 36-year-old Brian Williams as the suspect involved, with help from the CSPD Real Time Crime Center.

Police worked with the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force to locate Williams. He was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service and Albuquerque Police Department in New Mexico.

He's been charged with the following:



three counts of felony public indecency

Two counts of unlawful sexual contact



This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact CSPD at (719)444-7000.

