CSPD responds to a stabbing in Downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a stabbing on Sunday, December 1 at approximately 2 a.m.

The stabbing took place around 100 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

The Downtown Area Response Team (DART Shift II) was on the scene almost immediately, but the stabbing victim had already left in a private car.

Officers found that the victim was being transported to the hospital, and is expected to survive despite "serious bodily injury."

Investigators on the scene were able to find multiple witnesses and the location of the stabbing.

CSPD is currently trying to find the suspect but assures the community that there is no threat to the public.

No additional information has been released at this time.





