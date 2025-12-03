CSPD releases more information on officer-involved shooting that injured two people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released new information on an officer-involved shooting from mid-November, where two people were shot and injured.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 13, CSPD responded to a burglary call in the 500 block of South Nevada Avenue, which is located near Memorial Park.

According to CSPD, the caller said someone had broken in, a fight ensued, and the burglar threatened to return to the home with a gun. When the victim called, they said that the burglar had come back and was banging on the door, potentially with a weapon.

When police arrived, they didn't see a disturbance and began walking towards the caller's room, where he came out from behind a locked hallway security door.

Seconds later, two men and a woman exited a separate room into the walkway between the caller and the police officer.

CSPD says one of the men was carrying a rifle, and the other man was carrying an unknown weapon.

Colorado Springs Police Department

The man with the rifle raised it at the CSPD officer, and the officer fired four shots. The shots hit the man and woman who were standing near the man with the rifle.

The officer moved to find cover, and the man with the rifle appeared on the second-floor walkway, stating that two people had been shot and needed help.

When the man appeared, he was cooperative and was taken into custody by the police. As he was being taken into custody, police began aiding the two people who had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The recovered rifle was later identified as a full-auto BB gun, and police say that two other weapons were recovered that were consistent with the object that one of the men was holding.

The man with the rifle was questioned, released and has not been charged with a crime. Police say he's not being identified at this time.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office began its investigation into this shooting, per Colorado Law, and the Use of Force investigation findings will be sent to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office to determine if the shooting was justified.

___

USAFA introducing guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events The Air Force Academy is introducing new guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events like academic conferences. USAFA introducing guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.