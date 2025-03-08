CSPD releases body camera video of deadly shooting involving police last month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released body camera video showing the moments when police shot and killed a suspect last month.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 on Illinois Avenue, which is located near the intersection of East Fillmore Street and North Hancock Avenue.

CSPD responded to the area after receiving a report of a "family disturbance involving a gun." The woman who reported the incident said it was between her son and her grandson, and her son suggested he would shoot police officers.

According to police, two people were able to escape the residence, but one person was still inside with the armed man, later identified as 45-year-old Derrick Wardle. Police began trying to make contact with the people inside.

Police say Wardle raised his gun toward officers, and that's when two officers shot him at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that no other people were injured during this incident, and the officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. It will be up to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office to decide whether the use of force in this case was justified.

