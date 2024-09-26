CSPD releases body camera video from deadly shooting involving police at Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released body camera and surveillance video from a deadly police shooting that happened earlier this month.

This all started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, when CSPD says they located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot along East Platte Avenue.

After that, officers coordinated with extra duty officers inside the store and identified a man, later identified as 29-year-old Tyler Ben, and a woman who were inside the store.

Officers tried to stop them when they walked out. CSPD says the officers identified themselves and commanded them to stop.

The woman complied with orders, but police say Ben did not. Surveillance video from inside the Walmart shows Ben walking backwards into the store, pulling a gun from his waistband and scuffling with an officer. The officer then opened fire.

Body camera video shows officers giving Ben first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating this police shooting.

