CSPD releases body cam video of shooting involving police near N. Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released body camera video from a shooting involving police that happened near North Academy Boulevard and North Union Boulevard on April 13.

CSPD says an officer, whose name was not released, was responding to a report of a fight involving several people when she heard at least one gun shot. According to police, when she got out of her cruiser, she came under fire.

The officer returned fire, but the suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Vonderrick Rayford of Wisconsin, got away.

A woman, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say she is in critical condition. The officer was not hurt.

Police say Rayford died in a shootout with police in Iowa just two days later.

____





____

