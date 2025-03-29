CSPD releases body cam video of shooting involving officers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released body camera video from a shooting involving officers that happened back on March 11.

CSPD says officers went to an apartment complex on Delta Drive looking for a man, later identified as 42-year-old Avery Denton, who they believed was involved in a road rage incident involving a gun earlier that day.

Police knocked on the door and announced themselves. That's when they say Denton opened the door with a handgun and pointed it at officers. No one was hurt or killed in the shooting.

CSPD says officers then called Denton, who was later taken into custody without incident and was unharmed.

Denton was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a felony menacing charge. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating this incident. It will be up to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office to rule if the shooting was justified.

