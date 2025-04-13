CSPD officer almost gets hit with stolen laptop while taking prisoner to get medical clearance

COLORADO SPRINGS — Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was taking an inmate to get medical clearance at a local hospital.

CSPD reports that as the officer was pulling into the parking lot, hospital staff waved him down and told him that a man they were following had stolen a laptop from the hospital.

The officer gave him multiple commands to stop, according to police, but the man turned around and threw the laptop at the officer's head. It narrowly missed him.

Then, the officer used his taser on the man and took him into custody. He's been identified as Michael Marshall.

Police believe that Marshall entered the hospital through a "secure entrance" after following a paramedic into the building.

They believe that once he had stolen the laptop, he left the building.





