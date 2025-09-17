CSPD notifies community of Sexually Violent Predator address change

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has provided community notice of a sexually violent predator relocated in the Colorado Springs area.

CSPD says that Larry Kaualeni Abenes, 61, will now be living at 3675 Roberts Road at the Community Correction Facility "Embrave".

Abenes is on supervised release and parole according to the department. His past charges were as follows:

El Paso County, Colorado



Convicted in 2006 of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust- Victim Under 15

Aggravated Incest

Kohala County, Hawaii



Convicted in 1985 of Second-Degree Sodomy (2 counts)

Second-Degree Sexual Abuse

___

Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state Fall is the time of the year when aspen, maple, and oak trees burst into brilliant displays of color, perfectly accenting our state’s rugged landscapes. Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.