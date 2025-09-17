CSPD notifies community of Sexually Violent Predator address change

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has provided community notice of a sexually violent predator relocated in the Colorado Springs area.
CSPD says that Larry Kaualeni Abenes, 61, will now be living at 3675 Roberts Road at the Community Correction Facility "Embrave".
Abenes is on supervised release and parole according to the department. His past charges were as follows:
El Paso County, Colorado
- Convicted in 2006 of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust- Victim Under 15
- Aggravated Incest
Kohala County, Hawaii
- Convicted in 1985 of Second-Degree Sodomy (2 counts)
- Second-Degree Sexual Abuse
