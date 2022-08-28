Watch Now
CSPD: Man shot multiple times at gas station Saturday night

Shooting victim found Saturday night at scene near Powers Blvd. and Airport Rd.
KOAA-TV<br/>
Investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department are working to learn more about a shooting at this gas station late Saturday night. News5 is told a shooting victim was rushed from the scene to the hospital and into surgery.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 10:12:10-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department investigators are working to find out what led up to a shooting at a gas station near Powers Blvd. and Airport Rd. Saturday night.

Officers called to the Loaf N Jug in the area say a shooting victim was rushed to the hospital and was taken into surgery in the overnight hours.

Investigators are working the scene trying to find evidence and details to help them understand what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. News5 will work to update information as we learn more from first responders.

