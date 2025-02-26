CSPD makes arrests after burglar leaves tire marks on victim's body

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a 'burglary from a motor vehicle' incident on January 19 that turned into a vehicular assault incident.

Police say the victim confronted the burglar while he was stealing from the victim's car, and as he fled, he pointed a gun at her before running her over with his car. She had visible tire marks on her body.

One CSPD officer was able to recover surveillance video that partially captured the burglar's lower half. The victim also provided police with more information on the burglar's car.

The next day, January 20, police were searching for the car when they saw a matching car outside of an apartment complex. According to police, after finding out the car was stolen, two officers set up surveillance outside the apartment complex.

One man was approached by police while trying to get inside the car and then as he was being questioned. Another man exited a nearby apartment.

The officers then drafted a search warrant for the apartment. CSPD reports that inside the apartment, there were approximately 10 people, most of whom had outstanding warrants.

Officers were able to recover some of the victim's stolen items from the stolen car, and one of the individuals admitted they struck the victim when speaking with the Assault Unit.

The names and charges of the burglar have not been released.

CSPD attributes these arrests to Officer Christiansen and Officer Gillis.

"We sincerely want to thank Officers Christiansen and Gillis for their proactive efforts in apprehending the suspect and enhancing our community safety. Their diligence and dedication to this case were instrumental in achieving some closure for the victim." Colorado Springs Police Department

