CSPD makes arrest for the alleged murder of 29-year-old Donte Maurice Rice in early October

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for an alleged homicide that took place in early October.

News5 originally reported the incident on Saturday, October 5, when CSPD units were dispatched to the 1600 block of S. Murray Blvd after reports of a shooting.

After an altercation in the parking lot, one of the men involved allegedly produced a handgun and shot the other. The victim, later identified as 29-year-old Donte Maurice Rice, died after sustaining the injury.

An arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Antivius Crowder on Thursday, October 10, for the charge of first-degree murder. He was taken into custody on Friday, October 25.

As of now, authorities are still actively investigating the situation. They urge anyone with information to report it to CSPD at (719)444-4000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867 to remain anonymous.

Shortly after publishing this article, News5 received the arrest affidavit for Antivius Crowder.

Crowder and the victim, Donte Maurice Rice, had a previous relationship as co-defendants in a string of commercial burglaries in 2014 and 2015. Some anonymous tips even claimed that the two men were "close friends" until they had a fight that resulted in a falling out.

According to the affidavit, CSPD received video surveillance from Atlas Preparatory Charter School that placed both Rice and Crowder at the scene.

The official affidavit can be found below.





