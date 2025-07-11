CSPD looking for potential victims of sexual exploitation of a child case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for potential victims of Andre Smolyar to come forward.

In November 2024, the Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) within CSPD began a child exploitation investigation, which revealed that a 16-year-old girl was having an inappropriate relationship with a man on social media.

As police continued investigating, they found evidence in March, 2025 that led to the identification of 34-year-old Andre Smolyar.

Colorado Springs Police Department

Smolyar had been living in Spokane, Washington, and ICAC reached out to the East Washington State Patrol to further the investigation.

Washington State Patrol says it obtained physical and digital evidence that indicates that Smolyar may have committed forcible sexual assaults against minors.

In June, 2025, Washington law enforcement arrested Smolyar, after further investigation, on the following charges:



promoting a suicide attempt

possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

viewing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

communication with a minor for immoral purposes



He was booked into the Spokane County Jail. Once he's released on bond in Washington, he'll be extradited to Colorado Springs on the following charges:



human trafficking

sexual exploitation of children

contributing to the delinquency of a minor

tampering with physical evidence

promoting obscenity to a minor



Law enforcement in Colorado Springs and East Washington believe that Smolyar may have committed more crimes against children by using multiple online identities.

Colorado Police believe that the victims live primarily in Colorado Springs, Spokane, and Orange County, California.

Anyone who has any information on Smolyar is encouraged to contact CSPD and speak to a member of the CSPD ICAC Unit.

