CSPD looking for more victims in attempted carjackings on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for more victims in attempted carjackings from Thursday, October 16.

Police say their Armed Violent Offenders (AVO) Unit was executing a search warrant on Thursday at an apartment complex on North Murray Boulevard. The search warrant was related to a shooting investigation tied to a smash-and-grab burglary in Security-Widefield.

CSPD says one minor was taken into custody without incident at the apartment, but later learned that another minor involved in the smash-and-grab was at school.

When police contacted the second juvenile at school, he ran.

During the foot pursuit, the minor attempted to carjack multiple cars that were stopped at the intersection of Vickers Drive and North Academy Boulevard.

CSPD describes the minor as a white/Hispanic male, approximately 5'7", roughly 130lbs, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey hoodie and baggy blue jeans.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Both minors are facing the following charges:



burglary

motor vehicle theft

criminal mischief

attempted robbery

kidnapping



CSPD believes that there are additional victims of these two minors.

The police department is asking anyone who may have been a victim of an attempted carjacking at the intersection of Vickers Drive and North Academy, or other crimes related to this case to contact them at (719)444-7000

___

Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum Colorado's first public Christian school faces potential funding loss as state questions whether religious curriculum violates public school requirements. Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.