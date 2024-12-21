Watch Now
CSPD looking for burglars after alleged break-in at local coffee shop Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for burglars after a reported break-in at a coffee shop on the southeast side of the city.

The manager at Stompin' Groundz says when she arrived early Friday morning, she found a rock smashed through the glass door. At this time, it is unclear what was taken.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

If you are a business owner in the city, you can reach out to CSPD for a security evaluation. For more information, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

