CSPD launches homicide investigation near downtown after shots fired call

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to the area of Kiowa and Wahsatch for a shots fired call just after 9:30 Saturday night. Officers say they located a dead person at the scene when they arrived.

CSPD investigators are not releasing much information at this point about the victim or the circumstances of the case, but say homicide investigators spent hours working at the scene early Sunday morning.

Police leaders tell News5 there have not been any arrests made in connection to this case.

If you have any information that can help investigators you're asked to call CSPD, or you can remain anonymous by calling 634-STOP. You can also submit a tip online.

News5 will continue to follow up on this and will update this story as we learn more information.

