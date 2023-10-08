Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

CSPD launches homicide investigation near downtown after shots fired call

Investigators tell News5 officers responded to the call Saturday night at 9:35 and found someone dead at the scene near Wahsatch and Kiowa
CSPD launches homicide investigation near downtown after shots fired call
Posted at 4:22 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 06:33:06-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to the area of Kiowa and Wahsatch for a shots fired call just after 9:30 Saturday night. Officers say they located a dead person at the scene when they arrived.

CSPD investigators are not releasing much information at this point about the victim or the circumstances of the case, but say homicide investigators spent hours working at the scene early Sunday morning.

Police leaders tell News5 there have not been any arrests made in connection to this case.

If you have any information that can help investigators you're asked to call CSPD, or you can remain anonymous by calling 634-STOP. You can also submit a tip online.

News5 will continue to follow up on this and will update this story as we learn more information.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pumpkin Patch Guide 480x360.jpg

Covering Colorado

Find your Pumpkin Patch adventure for Fall 2023