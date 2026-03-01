Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CSPD investigating shooting that left at least one person with life-threatening injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says the Major Crime Scene Unit is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday.

CSPD says that at least one person suffered from gunshot wounds, leaving them with life-threatening injuries.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

