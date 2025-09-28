CSPD deploys K9 unit after suspect destroys thousands of dollars' worth of property

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to the 2500 block of Centennial Boulevard around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of a domestic dispute with a weapon.

Before officers could arrive on the scene, the suspect lit the victim's belongings on fire and fled.

The fire threatened nearby homes, but the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived on scene to contain the fire and provide aid to the victim.

As this was ongoing, the suspect began breaking windows of businesses and cars nearby, according to CSPD. They say it caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Officer Layshock and K9 Officer Lofgren heard the glass breaking and were able to locate the suspect behind businesses at 3400 Centennial Boulevard.

He was later identified as 25-year-old Jordan Ahola.

Police say Ahola was holding a crowbar and refused to cooperate with the officers' commands to drop his weapon.

Ahola raised the crowbar and advanced toward officers, according to CSPD.

Officer Lofgren issued warnings that if Ahola didn't drop the weapon, CSPD would release K9 Riggs.

CSPD says Ahola attempted to flee, and K9 Riggs was released.

Riggs chased Ahola, secured his arm, and forced him to the ground, causing him to drop the crowbar.

Officers quickly detained him.

Ahola was transported to the hospital for minor injuries he sustained from K9 Riggs, and later booked into the El Paso County Jail.

No officers were harmed during the incident, including K9 Riggs. The victim has not been identified by CSPD at the time of publishing.

