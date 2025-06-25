CSPD arrests woman impersonating a police officer early Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Wednesday, around 1:30 a.m., officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a burglary call in the 1400 block of Bowser Drive.

Police say a woman was trying to get into homes in the area while claiming to be an officer. She was taken into custody without any incident.

While in custody, Adrianna Wallmueller assaulted an officer, resulting in the officer sustaining minor injuries.

She's now being charged with Impersonating a police officer and 2nd Degree Assault of a peace officer.

