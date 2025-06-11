CSPD arrests woman for felony-level child abuse after school staff members call police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — At 10:35 a.m. last Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a possible child abuse situation.

Police say the staff members of a local charter school reported their concerns.

Officers arrived at the school to begin an investigation, which then prompted the Crimes Against Children and Forensic Interview Units to complete the investigation.

After establishing probable cause, police arrested 29-year-old Lizbeth Salinas Mijangos for Child Abuse as a Class 3 Felony.

The Department of Human Services caseworkers were added to the investigation to ensure the safety of all of the children in the home.

If you have concerns about child abuse, you can report them to CSPD at (719)444-7000 or the Child Abuse Hotline at 844-CO-4-KIDS.

