CSPD arrests two people for allegedly kidnapping their former roommate

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, two people were arrested for allegedly kidnapping their former roommate.

An officer with CSPD was dispatched to a local hospital for a reported kidnapping just before 4:00 a.m. on April 14th. The victim stated to the officer that they had been kidnapped by their former roommate after being asked to return some property.

According to the victim, they were driven around Colorado Springs and eventually out into the county east of the Colorado Springs Airport. At some point, the victim was released and ran to a convenience store, where they called 911.

Officers were able to locate the suspects' residence and the vehicle used in the kidnapping. CSPD attained an arrest and search warrant for the residence where they took the suspects into custody without incident.

The names of those arrested were not released.





