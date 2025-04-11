CSPD arrests man allegedly responsible for sexual exploitation of a child

COLORADO SPRINGS — Back in September 2024, the Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone was uploading "child sexual abuse material" to a social media platform.

While CSPD was investigating, they were able to find the upload location and obtained a search warrant for a home in the 4100 block of Park Haven View, which is located near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.

Detectives with CSPD and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) executed the warrant and arrested 26-year-old Tyler Truelson on April 2, 2025.

He was arrested on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child, which is a class three felony.

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is comprised of 105 law enforcement agencies led by the CSPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

