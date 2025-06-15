CSPD arrests man after he sends his wife a video threatening to burn their house down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a home on the 7700 block of Orange Sunset Drive on Saturday evening for a possible domestic dispute.

According to police, a woman had called because her husband had sent her a video of him pouring gas in the living room, threatening to burn down their home.

When she arrived at home, she saw her husband standing at the window with a lighter.

That's when she left and called the police.

As she was talking to officers, she received a picture from her husband, via text, of him sitting in his truck with a gun in his lap.

Police say officers responded by calling for the husband to exit the home. Patrol officers were able to arrest the husband, Carlos Garcia-Rivera, without incident, with the help of CSPD K-9s and the CSPD Drone Unit.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) later came to the home to assess the damage and determined that it was uninhabitable due to how much gas was detected inside.

CSFD also disconnected the utilities to prevent accidental lighting of the gas.

Garcia-Rivera was booked into the Criminal Justice Center for charges related to Arson and Criminal Mischief.

