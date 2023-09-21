Crowley County Sheriff's Office searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a deputy

OLNEY SPRINGS — The Crowley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say assaulted a deputy on Tuesday, September 12th.

The Crowley County Sheriff's Office says that Michael Pinon interfered as Deputy John Gray and Undersheriff Jim Keen were in the process of arresting Pinon's wife, Marianne Dunagan, for allegedly assaulting an elderly female and stealing her vehicle in Olney Springs on September 10th.

The sheriff's office says while Pinon did not participate in that assault or car theft, he allegedly fled with Dunagan in the vehicle.

They also say that during the arrest of Marianne Dunagan, Pinon used bear pepper spray on Deputy Gray. The sheriff's office fired a Taser twice, but Pinon was able to escape. The Crowley County Sheriff's Office now has an arrest warrant out for Pinon on Aiding Escape and Assault on a Peace Officer.

The sheriff's office says they believe Pinon to be in the Pueblo area but are unsure if he is in the stolen Toyota Scion with Colorado Plate "419-SOV." Anyone with information on Pinon's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

____

