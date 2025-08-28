Cripple Creek Police Department recovered 70 thousand dollars from casino theft

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cripple Creek Police Department says that investigators have recovered $70,550 from Andrew Irvine's attorney, the man who allegedly robbed J.P. McGill's Casino on August 18.

Police say they have also recovered various pieces of clothing that Irvine was wearing during the robbery.

He remains in custody at the Teller County Jail.

According to arrest documents, video surveillance captured Irvine jumping over the cashier's cage counter while the casino employee was out of the room.

The video shows him taking money from the drawer.

He was tracked back to his home in Colorado Springs, where he was arrested.

This is an ongoing investigation, and Cripple Creek Police ask that anyone with any information contact Sergeant Robert Kible or Detective Sergeant Brandon Blanchard at rkible@cripple-creek.co.us or bblanchard@cripple-creek.co.us.

To reach them by phone, call (719)689-2655.

