CPW doubles reward to find people responsible for Las Animas poaching incident

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is doubling the reward amount for information on multiple illegal poaching incidents from September.
The cash award is now $4,000.
CPW says the reward is being offered to those who provide information that leads to a citation or an arrest for the poaching.
“We are using every investigation technique available to us to find out who is responsible. We invite anyone who may have information about these crimes to step forward; the public is welcome to do so with full anonymity.”
CPW says that the four carcasses were left on four separate ranches in the county.
The elk were shot on September 13, 26, and 27 near the Stonewall and Picketwire communities.
According to CPW, the elk were found in the following conditions:
- One elk was shot and abandoned whole
- One was wounded and had to be put down
- One was shot with the backstraps removed
- One had its head removed with no meat taken
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact CPW anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or to email game.thief@state.co.us.
Anyone willing to testify, leading to the filing of charges, would be eligible for a preference point or hunting license.
___
Fort Carson soldier facing sexual exploitation of a child charges
A Fort Carson soldier is facing felony sexual exploitation of child charges, according to court documents.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.