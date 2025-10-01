CPW asking for community's help finding those responsible for illegally poaching elk

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking for the community's help in finding the people responsible for illegally poaching and abandoning four large elk carcasses.

CPW says that the four carcasses were left on four separate ranches in the county.

The elk were shot on September 13, 26 and 27 near the Stonewall and Picketwire communities.

According to CPW, the elk were found in the following conditions:



One elk was shot and abandoned whole

One was wounded and had to be put down

One was shot with the backstraps removed

One had its head removed with no meat taken

“These were senseless and disgraceful acts which demonstrates a complete disregard for Colorado wildlife." Jim Hawkins, CPW Assistant Chief of Law Enforcement and Operation Game Thief Coordinator

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact CPW anonymously through Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or to email game.thief@state.co.us.

CPW is offering a $1,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest or citation. Anyone willing to testify, leading to the filing of charges, would be eligible for a preference point or hunting license.

