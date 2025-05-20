Coroner identifies man shot along Pikes Peak Avenue on May 16, another man arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed along Pikes Peak Avenue on Friday, May 16.

38-year-old Bryan Parada was found dead along Pikes Peak Avenue after the Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a shooting around 2:40 p.m. Friday, just a couple of blocks north of Will Rogers Elementary school on Colorado Springs' southeast side.

Based on the officers' investigation, they were able to get a suspect description and shortly detain the man who allegedly shot Parada as he was still in the area. That man has been identified as 49-year-old Emmanuel Cooley.

Cooley is now facing a charge of Murder in the First Degree.

This is the 16 homicide in Colorado Springs in 2025, according to police. This time last year, there were already 17 homicides.

