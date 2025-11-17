Competency concerns arise again for arson suspect in Teller County fire

DIVIDE, Colo. (KOAA) — After already being deemed competent to proceed to trial once earlier, competency concerns again took the spotlight Monday for the woman allegedly behind the Highland Lakes fire that burned nearly 170 acres near Divide last year.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, Lowa Tillitt, 77, also referred to as Lacey Tillitt in public records, was arrested Jan. 16 for allegedly starting the fire Oct. 28, 2024.

Tillitt faces one charge of felony arson endangering more than $1 million in property after the fire burned 166 acres northwest of Divide and caused more than 700 households to be evacuated.

Tillitt’s legal proceedings have primarily focused on her competency to proceed to trial. In March, Tillitt was placed on a mental health stay, according to past Gazette coverage.

The August hearing deeming Tillitt competency brought two competency evaluators to the stand.

In addition, a former cellmate of Tillitt’s, Sabrina Romero, testified that Tillitt told her she was going to “fake” the competency test by acting like she didn’t understand the evaluator’s questions.

Evaluators also said Tillitt underwent multiple screening tests that showed she has severe depression and some form of dementia, along with her reported history of substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

After testimony, Judge William Moller found Tillitt to be competent to stand trial. Moller described Tillitt as attentive and “playing to the court.”

Tillitt is being placed on a second mental health hold after her defense counsel re-raised the issue of competency on Monday.

Moller ordered an in-custody evaluation for Tillitt, but acknowledged it may take some time to complete due to the backlog of evaluations the state is currently facing.

Tillitt appeared in custody for Monday’s hearing from the Teller County jail. Her next appearance in a Teller County courtroom is set for December, to review evaluation findings.

According to an arrest affidavit previously obtained by The Gazette, Tillitt allegedly told investigators she had been burning carboard boxes inside her house in her wood-burning stove at 13 Beaver Lake Circle.

When she opened the oven to add more materials, the couch allegedly ignited, prompting the fast-burning wildfire.

Tillitt also has two open assault cases, court records show. In both the May and August cases, she faces felony assault on a peace officer.

The Gazette's Mackenzie Bodell contributed to this web story.

