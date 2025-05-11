Community members stop shooter, three people transported to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received multiple calls around midnight on Saturday about a shooting in the 200 block of South Academy Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found two people who had been shot. They later found out about a third person who had been shot and was taken to a hospital.

According to police, the suspected shooter was apprehended by community members who intervened when the shooting began.

Police say that without the community's quick actions, the incident could've been much worse.

All three shooting victims have been taken to the hospital, are in stable condition, and are expected to survive.

CSPD has not released whether anyone has been taken into custody or the name of the alleged shooter.





