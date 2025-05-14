Community members stop shooter Sunday morning, teenager taken into custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A teenager was taken into custody following a shooting Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The local teenager, whose name will not be released because of their age, was taken into custody on the following charges:



first degree assault

reckless endangerment

child abuse

Background Information

CSPD received several calls around midnight on Sunday about a shooting in the 200 block of South Academy Boulevard.

CSPD says a fight broke out in a parking lot between people at a party, which led to the teenager opening fire. They believe the teenager was a part of the party.

When police arrived, they found two people who had been shot. They later found out about a third person who had been shot and was taken to a hospital.

According to police, the suspected shooter was apprehended by community members who intervened when the shooting began. Police say that without the community's quick actions, the incident could've been much worse.

All three shooting victims have been taken to the hospital, are in stable condition, and are expected to survive.

