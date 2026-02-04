Colorado's Violent Offender Task Force results in nearly 500 arrests in 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — The U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force has released the arrest statistics for 2025, highlighting the team's aim of removing violent offenders from our streets.

In 2025, the task force made 498 arrests, clearing 566 active felony warrants.

343 arrests were made in the Denver Metro, 170 arrests made by the southern Colorado team based in Colorado Springs, 30 arrests by the Durango office, and 23 from the Grand Junction office.

Those who were arrested were wanted for the following violent offenses/violations related to the following:



21 for homicide or attempted homicide

67 for aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault (with or without a weapon)

25 for robbery or attempted robbery

33 for crimes against children (child sex assault, child pornography, enticement, etc)

32 for sexual assault or attempted sexual assault

174 for weapons/drug distribution and/or possession



U.S. Marshals Service says the remaining cases were from other felony charges, federal arrest warrants or other priority cases. In total, 44 illegal weapons were seized, as well as $145,000 in illicit currency.

“The U.S. Marshals Service - District of Colorado remains focused on enhancing local and state law enforcement with safe, effective, and constitutional arrests of violent fugitives who continue to plague our state. We will continue to be the national leaders in conducting fugitive investigations until each one is apprehended. We’ll keep working to nurture our relationships with our state and local partners as well as the citizens of this great state to meet those objectives, because this could not be accomplished without their help.” U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor

The Colorado Task Force is comprised of 28 state and local agencies, as well as two federal agencies.

___

Owner speaks out after stolen vehicle involved in park incident and crash The owner of a car that was stolen and driven through a park in Pueblo speaks. Owner speaks out after stolen vehicle involved in park incident and crash

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.