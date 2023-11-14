Colorado supermarket shooting suspect's case finally resumes after he's ruled competent

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors are finally set to lay out their case against a mentally ill man accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket more than two years ago.

A judge will hold a hearing Tuesday morning to decide if there is enough evidence for Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa to go on trial in the 2021 shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder.

No one so far has disputed that Alissa fired the fatal shots. But the hearing is the next required step in his prosecution.

Alissa has schizophrenia and his case was stalled until recently because of his mental health.