Colorado State Patrol Trooper arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A trooper with the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has been arrested on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) received information from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) about someone who was downloading child sexual abuse material on the internet in February 2025.

They later found that the person was a Colorado Springs resident and Colorado State Trooper, Luke Zellman.

Zellman joined CSP in March 2014, where he was first stationed in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He later transferred to the Colorado Springs Trooper Office in September 2017.

Zellman has been placed on administrative leave while under investigation, according to CSP.

He's been booked into the El Paso County Jail.

CSP says that anyone with additional information should reach out to the CSPD at (719)444-7000.

