Colorado State Patrol seeking help in locating vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking the public to keep an eye out for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run in Park County.

CSP says the crash sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries over the weekend. Troopers first responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash around 11:45 p.m. Sunday along U.S. Highway 285 between Jefferson and Como.

When the Troopers arrived, they found that the driver of a Toyota Tacoma had been hit by another vehicle while trying to flag it down for assistance. CSP says that the vehicle did not stop after hitting the 40-year-old woman from Denver.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. CSP did not have an update on the woman's condition at the time of publishing this article.

At this time, CSP believes the vehicle involved is a 2011-2014 Black Volvo S60 with temporary tags. There may be to the passenger side rear view mirror.

The Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is leading the investigation in this case and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the Volvo or its driver.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, seen a black Volvo S60 with recent side mirror damage, or has information about the vehicle’s location is urged to contact CSP Dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 2A251458.

___

Surveyors claim there is possibly a new 14er in Colorado Some big news in the Colorado mountain climbing community this week. Specifically the 14er community. Those people who love to climb all of Colorado's peaks over 14,000 feet. Surveyors claim there is possibly a new 14er in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.