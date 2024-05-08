Colorado State Patrol pulled over a person who was driving 100mph in a construction zone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that they had to pull a driver over for going 100 miles per hour on the highway.

The incident took place in a construction zone with a designated speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

After being pulled over, the driver was also arrested for driving under the influence.

CSP reiterates how important it is to drive the speed limit listed in construction zones to avoid harming workers.

They also state the serious impact of not finding a designated driver when under the influence.

