Colorado State Patrol asking for help finding hit-and-run suspect in Security-Widefield

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the community's help in finding a hit-and-run suspect in the Security-Widefield area.

According to CSP, around 7:00 p.m. on December 17, 2025, a pedestrian was found lying in the right turn lane of Security Boulevard, north of Main Street.

Troopers say the pedestrian's injuries were consistent with being hit by a car, but there was no driver or car on scene.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the call and transported the 55-year-old Colorado Springs man to a local hospital.

He sustained serious injuries.

The CSP Vehicular Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, and witnesses are asked to call (719)544-2424 and reference case number VC260025.

