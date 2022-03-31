Colorado Springs woman spends $300 after gas tank was drilled into by thieves

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says close to 40 people have reported a gas theft in 2022 already.

"It's not a secret that the economy is struggling maybe a little bit, inflation, all of those things certainly factor into a person who maybe would not normally be involved in a life of crime and doing things like that, becoming desperate to get gas to get to and from work," said Sergeant Jason Garrett.

Kayleigh Desousa says she panicked when she came outside on a Sunday around 8:00 am to discover gas thieves had drilled a hole into her gas tank.

"I know gas is expensive right now and that's why they did it but, you didn't have to vandalize my car."

The thieves left a green bucket underneath Desousa's Jeep Liberty, collecting roughly one gallon of gas. However, the suspects were scared away by one of Desousa's neighbors, who eventually alerted her of what happen.

EPSO recomends buying a locked gas cap for your car.

EPSO also wants to encourage anyone who falls victim to gas theft to report it, so they have a better chance of catching any suspects.

