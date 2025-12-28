Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Colorado Springs security officer attacked during attempted burglary on Saturday

CSPD says a security officer was attacked while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Saturday morning
Colorado Springs security officer attacked with bats; two people arrested
Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report about a possible burglary at a condemned building in the 4300 block of E Pikes Peak Avenue.

Some time later, a caller reported that there were weapons involved in the attempted burglary, and multiple officers responded.

When they arrived, officers found that a security officer had made contact with the people trying to enter the condemned building.

The security officer was then attacked by multiple people using bats and tools; the officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two adults were taken into custody.

CSPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

Colorado will start 2026 with numerous new laws in place. From child care center fees to gun show requirements, here are six laws that take effect January 1st.

These new laws go into effect in Colorado on January 1st

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.png

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community