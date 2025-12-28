Colorado Springs security officer attacked during attempted burglary on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Saturday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a report about a possible burglary at a condemned building in the 4300 block of E Pikes Peak Avenue.

Some time later, a caller reported that there were weapons involved in the attempted burglary, and multiple officers responded.

When they arrived, officers found that a security officer had made contact with the people trying to enter the condemned building.

The security officer was then attacked by multiple people using bats and tools; the officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two adults were taken into custody.

CSPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

