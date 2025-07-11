Colorado Springs Police releases body camera video of June officer-involved shooting

WARNING: The video from the Colorado Springs Police Department in this article shows serious bodily injury resulting in death; viewer discretion is advised.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has released a significant event video briefing on a June officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

Officers were responding to a call for service on Monday, June 23, at the Antero Apartments along South Murray Boulevard after reports of a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they say they came into contact with a man who had a weapon drawn. They say the man refused the officers' commands to drop the weapon before opening fire.

The video shows the moment officers came across the man with his weapons raised. Despite the initial commands, the man who was later identified as Jesus Ramirez, 51, was shot multiple times by officers. In the video below, you can see the moment the officers initially shot Ramirez, then the moment officers opened fire again as he raised the gun in his hand while on the ground.

Police say a loaded Kimber .38-Super was recovered from the scene; you can see an image of that weapon below.

Colorado Springs Police Department An image of the Kimber .38-Super Colorado Springs recovered from the scene of an officer-involved shooting in June.

The responding officers involved in the shooting were patrol officers Mike Pan and Ryan Clare with the Sand Creek Division of CSPD. Officer Pan had been with CSPD for 16 months at the time of the shooting, and Officer Clare had been with the department for a total of one year and eight months.

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office has not delivered a ruling on the justification of this shooting.

You can watch the body camera video for yourself below.

___

Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home People who live on Pine Street in Pueblo say one vacant house keeps them up at night. They say they have reported suspicious activities at the abandoned house. Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.