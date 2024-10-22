Colorado Springs Police release significant police video briefing from October shooting

WARNING: The following story deals with topics of suicide and may contain video that some find disturbing, viewer discretion is advised.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released an edited video that shows the events that led up to an officer-involved shooting on October 7.

The call along Prarie Grass Lane came in just before midnight the night. The caller told police that the man, identified as 41-year-old Matthew Kemper, was acting suicidal and cutting himself with a knife.

In the video, CSPD shares the 911 call from a house member who can be heard saying "he has a knife and he is unclothed..." before asking the dispatcher to send help.

CSPD shared body camera footage from the night of the shooting where three officers can be seen approaching the front door. Officer Noah Barton was identified as the officer who shot and killed Kemper.

In the video, CSPD says the officers attempted to remove the roommate from the house safely before attempting to de-escalate the situation.

Officer Barton can be seen, from another body-worn camera, opening the front door of the residence and telling Kemper to come outside. Almost immediately as Officer Barton says this, he changes to yelling for Kemper to stop.

It was at this point Officer Barton can be seen drawing his weapon followed by the sounds of gunfire.

Officers then go to administer aid to Kemper, who later died from his injuries at the hospital.

If you or anyone you know is in crisis, there is help out there, you can dial the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

