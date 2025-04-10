Colorado Springs Police Officer arrested for stalking and misconduct Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, April 10, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested one of their own officers after investigating stalking allegations.

Police say that they were made aware of "allegations of criminal activity by a CSPD officer" on April 4, which prompted an investigation.

Detectives were granted an arrest warrant for Officer Neil Jackson on the following charges:



stalking, class five felony

first degree official misconduct, class one misdemeanor

cybercrime, class two misdemeanor

Jackson has been employed with CSPD since March 2020, and at the time of his arrest, he was a patrol officer in the Falcon Division.

Since his arrest, he's been placed on paid administrative leave, "pending the outcome of the investigation." He's been booked into the El Paso County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.

