Colorado Springs Police notify community of Sexually Violent Predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs police are notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) moving into the Colorado Springs area.

Mitchell Wayne Bishop has moved to 329 Swope Avenue. Bishop is described as a white man, 6'0", 248lbs, with gray hair and brown eyes.

His criminal history, which has labeled him an SVP, includes the following;



Domestic Violence - Harassment (1995)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (2007)

Child Abuse (2007)

CSPD says that Bishop is one of 19 SVPs in the Colorado Springs area.

Any questions about this SVP and Community Notification can contact Detective J.R. Brown with the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit at (719)444-7672.

