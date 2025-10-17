Colorado Springs Police K9 Roam to be discharged from veterinary hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — K9 Roam with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is set to be discharged from a veterinary hospital.

Roam is set to be discharged on Saturday after several hours of surgery, including one in which his left hind leg was amputated.

K9 Roam and his handler will be escorted from the hospital, and the community is invited to line the route of the escort on Saturday at 11 a.m. along Fountain Boulevard from the Academy Park Loop to Powers Boulevard.

If you plan on going, you are asked not to park on Fountain Boulevard or Academy Boulevard.

Roam was stabbed after officers with CSPD were sent to a burglary call around 10:45 a.m. at a home in the 7400 block of Gorgeted Quail Grove, which is located near Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Anthony Bryant barricaded inside the home. The Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) and K9 personnel were deployed to assist in resolving the situation.

As they were entering the home, K9 Roam and his handler, along with TEU officers, were able to contact Bryant.

As a result, Bryant stabbed K9 Roam multiple times. Dr. Abby Sticker, a doctor with Animal ER Care, says Roam suffered several "extensive lacerations" to his head, neck, abdomen, and left leg.

No other officers were injured during the incident.

A K9 must be 20 months old to wear a vest, and Roam is only 18 months old.

CSPD later used chemical irritants and a taser to take Bryant into custody on the following charges:



burglary

obstruction

resisting arrest

attempted felony

aggravated cruelty to law enforcement animals

News5 has confirmed Anthony Bryant is an active-duty Army member stationed at Fort Carson. He was a member of the 10th Special Forces Division. You can read a Fort Carson Spokesperson's statement on the investigation below:

We can confirm that Sgt. 1st Class Anthony Bryant is a service member assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Carson, Colorado. We will continue to support the Colorado Springs Police Department and offer our sincere and heartfelt prayers to K-9 Roam and the entire CSPD family. Please refer questions on the incident to the CSPD Public Information Office. Fort Carson

___

Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum Colorado's first public Christian school faces potential funding loss as state questions whether religious curriculum violates public school requirements. Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces funding warning over curriculum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.